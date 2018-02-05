Hwy. 1 to close west of town for avalanche control this morning

Expect winter driving conditions if you’re heading out on Hwy. 1 or Hwy. 23 today. (DriveBC Cams)

Expect winter driving conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections from Craigellachie to Revelstoke and compact snow with slushy sections from Revelstoke to the western boundary of Glacier National Park on Hwy. 1.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway west of Revelstoke will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. 7km to 26km west of town for avalanche control.

Towards Golden, a vehicle incident has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic.

On Hwy. 23, DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections and limited visibility with blowing snow from Shelter Bay to Revelstoke.

The high in Revelstoke today is 0 C. Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

