Hwy. 1 to close west of town for avalanche control this morning

Winter driving conditions continue on area highways

Expect winter driving conditions if you’re heading out on Hwy. 1 or Hwy. 23 today. (DriveBC Cams)

Expect winter driving conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections from Craigellachie to Revelstoke and compact snow with slushy sections from Revelstoke to the western boundary of Glacier National Park on Hwy. 1.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway west of Revelstoke will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. 7km to 26km west of town for avalanche control.

Towards Golden, a vehicle incident has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic.

On Hwy. 23, DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections and limited visibility with blowing snow from Shelter Bay to Revelstoke.

The high in Revelstoke today is 0 C. Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

In case you missed it:

Revelstoke Acrobats hold open house

Addressing mental health a priority for local school district

Previous story
Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar
Next story
Identify, assess and take action to lower the risk of avalanche injuries

Just Posted

Identify, assess and take action to lower the risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Hwy. 1 to close west of town for avalanche control this morning

Winter driving conditions continue on area highways

Grizzlies win two at home to stay atop conference leaderboard

McGarva sits in third within KIJHL’s top goalies

UPDATED: Hwy. 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

Was closed early Sunday evening due to high avalanche hazard

Ottawa asked to commit to mussel prevention

How will federal funding be distibuted?

Your Feb. 5 Morning Brief

It is a dreary day across the Okanagan - Shuswap as rain continues to fall

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Okanagan-born makeup artist sees wonderous heights

Michael Nickiforek part of makeup crew for Wonder, lead artist up for Oscar: Makeup and Hairstyling

Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced in court on Monday

UPDATE: Police dealing with distraught man in Coldstream

RCMP have blocked off Kidston Road at Kalmalka Road

Mulroney’s daughter runs for leader of Ontario’s PC party

Caroline Mulroney, lawyer and daughter of former PM, joins PC leadership race

Several B.C. cities named most romantic by Amazon

Top-20 list released by Amazon Canada has Vernon in at No. 18

Bus full of Princeton Junior B hockey players slides off highway

“We all just launched out of our seats,” said player

Jennifer Jones takes home sixth Scotties title for Manitoba

Team Manitoba’s defeat of Team Wild Card, also from Manitoba, wraps the weeklong event in Penticton

Most Read