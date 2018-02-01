Hwy. 1 will be closed for one hour this afternoon

Hwy. 1 will be closed 12km west of Revelstoke for winter highway maintenance this afternoon. (DriveBC Cams)

Closure is to allow for winter highway maintenance

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for one hour this afternoon for winter highway maintenance.

The road will be closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. 12 km west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays.