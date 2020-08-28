ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is adding staff for an extra 2,000 road tests appointments in September, as it struggles to catch up to a long suspension of driver testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After hiring additional driver examiners to tackle a backlog of up to 80,000 road tests, ICBC says people who have an appointment booked should check the booking website to see if there are earlier spots available starting Sept. 9. Some people have reported driving to far-away communities in B.C. for a test rather than wait weeks or months, with learner permits expiring or school and jobs starting that require driving.

People with expired learner permits are required to book online and take the written test again before they get a road test. The fee for one written test is waived.

The additional testers and drivers cancelling appointments mean about 100 spots a day are coming available province-wide, ICBC said in a release Aug. 28. With more than 40 per cent of drivers failing their road tests, the corporation urges practice and preparation. That’s an improvement since road tests resumed in July; the fail rate was about 50 per cent in the past fiscal year.

Road tests can only be booked through ICBC’s website, and customers are required to clean their vehicle interior and have it ready to pass a safety check before arriving. Drivers will be issued medical-grade masks and asked health screening questions before heading out with the driving examiner.

RELATED: ICBC resumes road tests with cancelled tests rebooked first

RELATED: 40% of licensed B.C. drivers fail online ‘refresher’ quiz

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP close Lafarge Bridge after fisherman catches bag of explosives

Just Posted

COVID-19 case count revealed in Revelstoke

The BC CDC released a map with numbers by city

ANKORS to hold 72-hour art slam fundraiser

The event will raise funds for people living with HIV/AIDS in the region

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 27

From the Revelstoke Museum & Archive archives

Okanagan College unveils online continuing studies brochure, fall courses

School offering courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and more

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Column: Black henbane, a Shuswap botanical phenomena

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health

The total number of cases remain at 429 since the start of the pandemic

More than 200 Central Okanagan residents have tested positive for COVID-19

The Central Okanagan has the fourth-highest COVID-19 case count in the province

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Shuswap man who head-butted RCMP officer must apologize

Judge congratulates accused on his new-found sobriety

Most Read