ICBC chair Joy MacPhail (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Limit on pain and suffering, increased care for major injuries

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. is placing a $5,500 limit on payouts for pain and suffering, while increasing the maximum payout for people killed or seriously injured in vehicle accidents.

To stem the losses from rising accident rates and an 80 per cent increase in injury claim costs in the past seven years, ICBC is also introducing a claim resolution tribunal to settle disputed claims without going to court.

The overall accident benefit maximum goes from $150,000 to $300,000 for serious injury claims, including nursing care and recovery, medical, dental, occupational and funeral costs.

ICBC has seen a steep increase in the costs for minor injury claims, now averaging about $30,000 each. A third of that cost is legal costs, both to ICBC for lawyers and expert reports, and to customers who pay lawyers to sue the corporation.

RELATED: ICBC in financial ‘dumpster fire’

The legal definition of a minor injury is being developed, Attorney General David Eby said Tuesday. It is expected to include strains, sprains, mild whiplash, aches and pains, cuts and bruises, with cases to be determined by medical professionals independent of ICBC.

The changes are to take effect April 1, 2019, and are expected to save the corporation about $1 billion a year when they take effect, Eby said. In the meantime, rates are up eight per cent this year for the average driver, combining basic and optional insurance provided by ICBC.

ICBC board chair Joy MacPhail said the increase to major injury payouts is overdue, since they haven’t changed since 1991.

“These changes make the injured customer our top priority, redirecting payments away from legal costs into significantly enhancing the care and treatments for anyone who is injured in a crash,” MacPhail said.

Jane Dyson, executive director of Disability Alliance B.C. said her organization has been advocating for increased support for seriously injured people for more than a decade.

“The doubling of the overall allowance for medical care and recovery is a significant improvement,” Dyson said.

Previous story
Ono Cho exchange celebrates cultures
Next story
Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Just Posted

Ono Cho exchange celebrates cultures

“It just makes the world feel like a really small place,” says host parent

EDITORIAL CARTOON for Feb. 7

Marissa Tiel Review Staff… Continue reading

Revelstoke Nordic skiers battle cold temperatures in Prince George

Club update on athletes competing around Canada

Winter driving conditions around Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections between Glacier National Park and Craigellachie

PHOTOS: A Carousel of Nations celebrates multiculturalism

The annual event at the Community Centre had attendees share food, music, games and ideas

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Limit on pain and suffering, increased care for major injuries

Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Stetski announces extended deadline for Canada Summer Jobs applications

Program accepting applications until Feb. 9

Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership

Strong showing by Michael Lee helped defeat Dianne Watts

Most Read