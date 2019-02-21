Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Update: 1:45 p.m.

The ice rescue reported on Ellison Lake was a false alarm, according to Kelly Stephens, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

The fire department received a call about fishing gear which had no owner on the lake, he said.

The fire department, assisted by the Lake Country Fire Department’s ice rescue unit, found that no one had fallen in the lake.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a rescue on Ellison Lake.

The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene.

