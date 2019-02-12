Ice volcanoes erupting on Okanagan Lake

You might be grumbling about the cold snap in the Okanagan, but for some residents it produces some of the most majestic photos of the year.
Prolonged sub-zero temperatures have helped form natural sculptures on frozen lake shores. A gust of wind whips up the waves causing them to sprout from the ice volcanoes, like in the photo taken by Douglas Drouin above.
Ice forming on Okanagan Lake has also caused some beautiful scenery right behind the Penticton Lakeside Resort, otherwise known as “pancake ice.”
Winter 2019. Okanagan Lake, Beautiful British Columbia. Under the docks there is a whole different world.
