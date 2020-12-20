This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)

Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Police are looking for any leads after an iconic piece of southern Cariboo history was stolen on Dec. 19.

At around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 thieves made away with a jade boulder that has stood outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek for many years. It was last seen on a flat-deck trailer being towed by a two-tone grey and blue Dodge pickup truck.

The excavator is orange with a small, wide bucket and was facing backward on the trailer. The jade boulder was in front of the machine, between it and the bucket. The pickup and trailer were last seen headed toward Kamloops on Highway 1.

A small, black Ford SUV was seen with the first vehicle, and might be associated with it.

The one foot thick slab of jade, which weighs 2,850 pounds, was cut from a large boulder found near Dease Lake. The process took more than 200 hours of continuous cutting with diamond field saws.

The Cariboo Jade Shop is a family-run business that was established in 1967. The jade boulder has stood outside it for most of the store’s history, and is a popular spot for visitors to pose for pictures.

Anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time and has dash-cam video, is asked to contact Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We’ve been there before’: National phone line launches to prevent overdose deaths
Next story
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for B.C.’s southern Interior beginning Monday. Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected in some areas. (Twitter)
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southern Interior

Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected, starting Monday

Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds delivering donations to Patti Larson, program director for Community Connections Food Bank. (Submitted)
Revelstoke rallies to meet unprecedented need this Christmas

Community Connections’ Christmas program has seen overwhelming support

Gary Baker and Stephanie Hermiston were two of dozens who received a hot turkey dinner at Baillie Avenue, from the Gospel Mission, Saturday night (Dec. 19). They said the meal was very much appreciated. Baker and Hermiston are currently experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Christmas meals for Kelowna’s less fortunate a ‘silver lining’ amid difficult time of year

Gospel Mission staff took to the streets to feed approx. 500 on Dec. 19.

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

A big snowfall in Revelstoke last winter. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snowfall warning for Revelstoke; extreme avalanche conditions expected

Up to 20 cm expected

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews at a scene off Postill Lake Road Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 where a skier suffered a suspected spinal injury. (Contributed)
Skier with suspected spinal injury rescued from Kelowna backcountry

Two skiers were practicing flips off Postill Lake Road; COSAR called for helicopter rescue

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A flight landing at Kelowna International Airport in March 2020. (File)
Six Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19 through December

Six flights to or from YLW carried COVID-positive passengers

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

Vernon’s Ali and Jaye Siegmueller appeared on the Season 15 finale of CBC’s Dragon’s Den on Dec. 17, 2020, and left with a deal for $110,000 for 15 per cent of their self-started zero-waste business, Bottle None. (CBC/Dragon’s Den)
WATCH: Vernon sisters leave Dragon’s Den with a deal for their zero-waste company

Jaye and Ali Siegmueller left with a deal of $110K for 15 per cent of Bottle None company

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read