Icy highway causes multiple crashes in North Okanagan

Emergency crews on scene dealing with a number of accidents

Icy conditions have caused several accidents on Highway 97 near Vernon.

A water break flooded four lanes of the highway just north of town near Swan Lake Nurseryland Wednesday morning. With temperatures below zero, ice formed and multiple crashes took place

First a single-vehicle went off the road, then several rear-enders took place and there was even a black pickup straddling the meridian.

Traffic is slow going in the area as tow trucks, BX-Swan Lake Fire Department, RCMP and Ambulance are on scene.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution in the area.

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP are reminding drivers that winter driving conditions are upon us.

“Drivers need to remember that roads are often icy this time of the year” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “RCMP are asking motorists to drive to conditions, and make sure your vehicle is winter-ready.”

Emergency crews on scene dealing with a number of accidents

