WorkSafeBC is reminding employers, specifically in primary-resource industries, that they are required to identify, assess and mitigate avalanche risk. (Wikipedia)

Identify, assess and take action to lower the risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

WorkSafeBC is reminding employers, specifically in primary-resource industries, that they are required to identify, assess and mitigate avalanche risk.

WorkSafeBC’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulation requires all employers to ensure safe workplaces, including minimizing worker exposure to the risk of avalanches. If an avalanche risk is identified, employers must develop and implement appropriate avalanche safety plans and/or a program.

“B.C. is full of such rugged terrain, and working in it without proper precautions is dangerous, even deadly,” says Patrick Davie, WorkSafeBC manager of prevention field services, Kamloops. “Employers in these situations are required under the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation to ensure a well-rehearsed safety plan is in place and well understood by all workers.”

WorkSafeBC expects primary-resource industries with worksites in avalanche terrain to step up their risk awareness and prevention efforts. Employers can work with their local WorkSafeBC prevention officer to determine the appropriate compliance measures. To learn more about avalanche safety for workers and employers, visit worksafebc.com.

Primary-resource industries

Primary-resource industries include oil and gas, forestry, pipeline construction, highway maintenance and mining. Snow stability in avalanche terrain can change rapidly depending on snowpack and weather conditions. Late winter and spring can pose their own challenges, and in some areas avalanche risk can be present all year.

Workers whose jobs take them into British Columbia’s backcountry, including those who are self-employed, are at potential risk of serious injury in an already active avalanche season. Since 1998 in B.C., avalanches have caused three worker deaths and 52 accepted time-loss injury claims, including two injury claims in 2017. While ski hills and winter lodges have also seen avalanche related injuries, primary-resource industries see the next highest amount.

Visit the Canadian Avalanche Association website for more information, including avalanche safety-plan resources.

Previous story
Hwy. 1 to close west of town for avalanche control this morning
Next story
Your Feb. 5 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Identify, assess and take action to lower the risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Hwy. 1 to close west of town for avalanche control this morning

Winter driving conditions continue on area highways

Grizzlies win two at home to stay atop conference leaderboard

McGarva sits in third within KIJHL’s top goalies

UPDATED: Hwy. 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

Was closed early Sunday evening due to high avalanche hazard

Ottawa asked to commit to mussel prevention

How will federal funding be distibuted?

Your Feb. 5 Morning Brief

It is a dreary day across the Okanagan - Shuswap as rain continues to fall

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced in court on Monday

UPDATE: Police dealing with distraught man in Coldstream

RCMP have blocked off Kidston Road at Kalmalka Road

Mulroney’s daughter runs for leader of Ontario’s PC party

Caroline Mulroney, lawyer and daughter of former PM, joins PC leadership race

Several B.C. cities named most romantic by Amazon

Top-20 list released by Amazon Canada has Vernon in at No. 18

Bus full of Princeton Junior B hockey players slides off highway

“We all just launched out of our seats,” said player

Jennifer Jones takes home sixth Scotties title for Manitoba

Team Manitoba’s defeat of Team Wild Card, also from Manitoba, wraps the weeklong event in Penticton

Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots to win Super Bowl

The Eagles won 41-33

Most Read