Photo courtesy of IHIT.

Photo courtesy of IHIT.

IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the body discovered in Hope as Trina Hunt, who disappeared from her home in Port Moody on Jan. 18.

On the morning of March 29, human remains were found in an area south of Silver Creek. IHIT found the circumstances suspicious and took control of the investigation.

“Foul play is suspected in her death and IHIT is working with the Port Moody Police to further the investigation,” said Sgt. Frank Jang in a May 1 news release. “The missing person investigation of Trina Hunt has now transitioned into a case of homicide.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Human remains discovered in Hope: IHIT

Kevin Mills / Mission City Record

abbotsford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan chef raising funds to support India’s COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Chef Aman Dosanj of Paisley Notebook and Edible Adventures Indian spices. (Lia Crowe photo)
Okanagan chef raising funds to support India’s COVID-19 crisis

Aman Dosanj said that supporting the country during this time of crisis is about keeping herself accountable

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

(Black Press files)
EDITORIAL: Canada’s $1 trillion national debt

Canada’s national debt has topped $1 trillion for the first time in… Continue reading

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
92 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 10,969 since the pandemic began

Roberta Bobicki was named best employee at last year’s Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce business awards. (Contributed)
‘If you value people, they will move the world for you’: Revelstoke Credit Union CEO retires

Roberta Bobicki has worked in finance for 43 years

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

The District of Lake Country cautioned residents about a cougar sighting in the hills above Woodsdale Packing House Park Friday, April 30, 2021. (Contributed)
Warning issued after cougar sighting in Lake Country

A cougar was spotted in the Woodsdale Packing House Park area Friday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The real estate boom across the Okanagan has not felt a negative impact from the coronavirus impact on our national economy. (Contributed)
Okanagan real estate boom keeps escalating

Predictions of the current boom extending through the 2020 decade

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Central Okanagan Public Schools. (File photo)
Briefs: Central Okanagan school trustees vote themselves a raise

The 0.7% increase tied to B.C. Consumer Price Index

Dean and Debbie McKay donated one of their cigarette butt recycling canisters to the Oliver Missions Society. (Facebook)
Oliver couple’s cigarette butt recycling program off to great start

The cigarette butts are broken down and turned into industrial plastics

Most Read