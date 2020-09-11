IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

Marshall Road and McCallum Junction shopping centre was closed after a police incident in central Abbotsford. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

Police say an officer and a suspect in an alleged theft are in hospital following a police-involved shooting at an outdoors store in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Police say in a news release that officers responded on Friday to a theft in progress at a Cabela’s at McCallum Junction.

They say a responding officer challenged two suspects as they exited the store and one fled while the other allegedly pepper-sprayed the officer.

Abbotsford police say the second suspect then ran away but returned moments later, allegedly spraying the officer again and physically assaulting the officer.

Police say the officer then shot the suspect.

Emergency Health Services spokeswoman Leslie Dickson says one patient was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, while a second patient in serious condition was taken to hospital by ground crews.

Police say both suspects are in custody and the public is not in any danger.

British Columbia’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, says it is investigating.

The IIO is a civilian-led oversight agency that reviews all incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of a police officer’s actions.

The Canadian Press