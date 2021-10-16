Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society erects new sign thanks to members of community

The sign was unveiled on Oct. 15

The Revelstoke greenbelt now features a vibrant new sign thanks to community support, funding, and the efforts of the Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society.

The sign has a large timber frame and features the logo of the Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society, and is located at the head of multiple trails.

The project was made possible through multiple contributing parties and individuals in the community, including Drew and Kathie Parkhill who donated the timber frame — which is valued at $20,000, according to Louisa Fleming Dubasov, director of the Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society.

Grants were received from businesses in the community, including $2,280 from the Revelstoke Community Foundation and $1,800 from the Revelstoke Credit Union.

The society thanks individuals and businesses that donated time, materials and equipment:

City of Revelstoke

Absolute Construction

H&J Readymix

Ward Kemerer

Don Pegues

Barry Urquart

Greg McMillan

Kevin Weese

Bernard Ehmann

Alpine Crane

Roocan Fabrication

Signs Inc.

The society hopes to add a large trail map to the lower part of the sign in the new year with more funding.

The Illecillewaet Greenbelt is accessible through the Centennial Park Greenway, Kovach Park, or from the Illecillewaet Bridge.

The walking trails are maintained throughout the year by volunteers.

