Police in Delta conducting a CounterAttack impaired driving check on Dec. 17, 2019. (Delta Police photo)

Impaired driver gets early morning ticket in B.C. school zone

Driver was stopped by police conducting an impaired driving check shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday

A driver was slapped with a 90-day driving prohibition and sent away in a taxi after being caught impaired while driving through a school zone in Delta on Tuesday.

The driver was stopped by police conducting an impaired driving check shortly after 9 a.m. outside of a local school, police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The driver was given a breathalyzer check with an Approved Screening Device and blew over the limit.

Police across the country kicked off its seasonal CounterAttack impaired driving campaign earlier this month. Roughly 70 people are killed each year in the province in crashes that involve impaired driving, according to ICBC.

Delta police are reminding would-be impaired drivers to plan ahead and be safe this holiday season.

“One of the most selfish things someone can do is get behind the wheel of a vehicle when they are impaired. By not taking the steps to ensure that you have an alternative ride home after a night (or morning) of drinking, you are putting someone else’s life in danger,” the Facebook post reads.

“Because of your selfishness, a child, parent or friend may not be home for the holidays. Do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you have consumed alcohol – call a taxi, a friend, or take the bus.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan city concerned about rats
Next story
Defence asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Just Posted

Friends mourn passing of Kelowna resident who died in car crash near Revelstoke

The 52-year-old died when his sedan hit a semi truck along Highway 1 on Monday afternoon

Host families needed for incoming Japanese students in Revelstoke

Exchange students visit each year

VIDEO: Trans Canada Highway now open west of Revelstoke

It was closed for avalanche control earlier today

City of Revelstoke’s new climate change coordinator to work collaboratively

Caitlin Hinton will be tapping into a large network to make things happen

Avalanche control planned east and west of Revelstoke today

Trans Canada will be closed this morning

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

Defence asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Closing arugments continue in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Kelowna man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Salmon Arm KFC to kick the bucket, one of several businesses closing by 2020

Sportsman Barbershop, Bentley, Buggerbees among retailers shutting down by end of 2019

WATCH: Vernon skate shop closing due to crime

‘How can anyone stay downtown and economically do business?’ owner asks

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Most Read