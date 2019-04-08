Impaired driving for March in Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP issued 17 impaired driving violations

March was busy for Revelstoke RCMP for issueing impaired driving violations.

Last month the Revelstoke RCMP issued:

  • 5 – Ninety day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRPs) to drivers.
  • 9 – Three day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRPs).
  • 3 – Twenty four hour driving suspensions.

A three day IRP results in three day vehicle impound, $200 monetary penalty and three day driving prohibition. A 90 day IRP yields a 90 day driving prohibition, 30 day vehicle impoundment, $500 monetary penalty and mandatory referral to remedial programs.

Efforts will continue to address these types of actions including more driving check stops, and investigations into both alcohol and drug impairment.

See the link below for more information on the Immediate Roadside Prohibition program:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/driving-and-transportation/driving/publications/factsheet-immediate-roadside-prohibition.pdf

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought
Next story
Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

Just Posted

Impaired driving for March in Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP issued 17 impaired driving violations

Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts new exhibits

April 5 marked the opening of a new exhibit at the Revelstoke… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming cloudy with chance of rain

Snow level lowering to 800 metres near midnight

PHOTOS:Revelstoke celebrates Grizzlies KIJHL win

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrated their KIJHL Championship win with the community on… Continue reading

Native mussel species crimping Okanagan milfoil control plans

Rocky Mountain ridged mussel has Victoria reluctant to allow rototilling to control weeds

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

UBC Okanagan visual arts students to present Strangely Familiar

The art exhibition will feature artists from the graduating class

Community centre has served Summerland for 50 years

Summerland Drop In Recreation Centre was formed in February, 1969

RCMP arrest suspect in Salmon Arm robbery

Suspect was the target of an unsuccessful police raid in Sicamous in February

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in car-jacking

The car-jacking took place Sunday afternoon

Most Read