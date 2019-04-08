Impaired driving for March in Revelstoke

March was busy for Revelstoke RCMP for issueing impaired driving violations.

Last month the Revelstoke RCMP issued:

5 – Ninety day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRPs) to drivers.

9 – Three day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRPs).

3 – Twenty four hour driving suspensions.

A three day IRP results in three day vehicle impound, $200 monetary penalty and three day driving prohibition. A 90 day IRP yields a 90 day driving prohibition, 30 day vehicle impoundment, $500 monetary penalty and mandatory referral to remedial programs.

Efforts will continue to address these types of actions including more driving check stops, and investigations into both alcohol and drug impairment.

See the link below for more information on the Immediate Roadside Prohibition program:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/driving-and-transportation/driving/publications/factsheet-immediate-roadside-prohibition.pdf