A garbage collection worker suffered a serious injury on an Armstrong route due to improperly disposed hazardous waste items Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Stock photo)

Improper waste disposal leaves Okanagan worker with serious injury

The city’s waste collection contractor has seen two incidents of improper disposal in as many weeks

In the past two weeks, the City of Armstrong’s waste collection provider has dealt with two incidents of improper hazardous waste disposal, with one incident leading to a serious injury.

On May 19, a waste collection worker was placing a garbage bag into a disposal vehicle. The bag turned out to contain exposed needles, according to Community Services Manager Warren Smith.

“There were no caps put on the needles, they weren’t contained, so someone didn’t take appropriate measures to dispose of them properly,” said Smith, who added that needles can be properly disposed of through Interior Health. The Armstrong Veterinary Clinic can also help dispose of needles used for animals.

“Thankfully in that situation the worker was not injured and we were able to contain them,” Smith said.

The same could not be said for the second incident, which took place on Tuesday, May 26. A worker was collecting a garbage bag that contained a glass neon tube. Shattered glass left the worker with serious injuries requiring hospitalization, according to the City of Armstrong.

The incident forced the cancellation of collection for the remainder of the day, impacting several hundred residents, the city said.

Smith said the city’s garbage collection contractor has not released the extent or nature of the injury at this point in time.

The city offered a reminder to residents that hazardous materials can cause extensive injury when hidden in garbage bags. Such items include, but are not limited to, neon light bulbs, broken glass, needles or sharp objects and corrosive or toxic liquids.

“It it is in your garbage, you must ensure that there is no risk to others and it is a permitted item,” the city said. “Please check with your service provider or the city if you are not sure of how to dispose of hazardous materials.”

READ MORE: Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen no longer accepting recycling bags in rural areas after July 1

READ MORE: Over Zoom, Armstrong council seeks new meeting space

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

waste disposal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City hall refurbishment comes in nearly $500,000 over budget
Next story
Non-food vendors coming back to Kelowna farmers’ market this weekend

Just Posted

City hall refurbishment comes in nearly $500,000 over budget

Revelstoke City Council voted unanimously to move forward despite the increased cost

Williamson Lake to open June 1

The park will be open for day use as well as camping

New task force to look at closing roads to vehicles in downtown Revelstoke

Councillor Cody Younker moved to have the Economic Recovery Task Force do stakeholder engagement

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 28

New cigar store, first rememberance day and May Day celebrations

Revelstoke City Hall to re-open June 1

Drop-in hours will be limited and appointments are available

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Non-food vendors coming back to Kelowna farmers’ market this weekend

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is welcoming back several artisans on Saturday

Improper waste disposal leaves Okanagan worker with serious injury

The city’s waste collection contractor has seen two incidents of improper disposal in as many weeks

Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

Police used pepper spray on the man, who then had trouble breathing before dying at the scene

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

Coldstream boat launches closed due to high water

All boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake have been closed effective immediately

LETTER: Be aware of telephone scam

Call about vehicle warranty raised suspicions

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

B.C. woman launches First Nations search, rescue and patrol program

Linda Peters envisions trained searchers ready to go at moment’s notice in each B.C. First Nation

Most Read