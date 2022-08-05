In Review: Affordable housing, crime, and child care with Mayor Gary Sulz

Editor Josh Piercey and Mayor Gary Sulz chatting in the latest edition of ‘In Review’. (Zach Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Happy Friday!

In our latest one-on-one with Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz, we discuss building affordable housing in Revelstoke for youth and seniors, crime rates, and child care.

