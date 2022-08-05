Editor Josh Piercey and Mayor Gary Sulz chatting in the latest edition of ‘In Review’. (Zach Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

In Review: Affordable housing, crime, and child care with Mayor Gary Sulz

Watch the latest episode of ‘In Review’

Happy Friday!

In our latest one-on-one with Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz, we discuss building affordable housing in Revelstoke for youth and seniors, crime rates, and child care.

To get your questions in for the next edition of ‘In Review’, email us at newsroom@revelstokereview.com or contact us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

READ MORE: Multi-use path contract connecting Green Belt and Arrow Heights goes to Jake–Jay

READ MORE: Artists explore Glacier National Park through Art in the Park program

