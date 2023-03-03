In Review: Discussing the Cyclone Taylor Cup, coming to Revelstoke this April

This week on In Review we sat down with Kevin Dorrius, Chair of the Cyclone Taylor Cup planning committee, to learn more details about the tournament coming to Revelstoke on Apr. 13.
The four-team tournament will see the champions from KIJHL, PJHL and VIJHL along with the host Revelstoke Grizzlies, battle it out to be crowned as the province’s Junior B Champions.
According to Dorrius, ticket packages will be available for purchase for season ticket holders during the home playoff games against Sicamous on Mar. 3 and 4 after the start of the first period and the rush at the door has slowed down.
For more information, contact kdorrius@telus.net.
