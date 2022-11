We caught up with Mayor Gary Sulz to chat about welcome week, living wages, and snow clearing

Happy Friday!

In our latest one-on-one with Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz, we discuss Revelstoke’s Welcome Week, the reported living wage in the community, and what to expect when the snow comes to town.

To get your questions in for the next edition of ‘In Review’, email us at newsroom@revelstokereview.com or contact us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

READ MORE: More than 100 rescue animals stranded in Revelstoke hotel

READ MORE: Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstokevideo