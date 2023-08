Happy Friday!

In our latest one-on-one with Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz, we discussed the water ban, Grizzly Plaza, and the creation of a Revelstoke Housing Authority.

To get your questions in for the next edition of ‘In Review’, email us at newsroom@revelstokereview.com or contact us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

READ MORE: First look at Cabot Pacific Golf Course in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke