‘Inappropriately dressed’ man prompts warning from South Okanagan middle school

RCMP are now investigating the incident

Skaha Lake Middle School has issued a warning to parents and the community after a man was seen “dressed inappropriately” near children.

School District 67 administration was made aware of the incident that occurred while students were walking home from school Tuesday (Jan. 19).

According to the warning issued by Skaha Lake Middle School Wednesday evening, it was reported that a lone male pulled his vehicle in front of a group of students walking home. He was in his vehicle “inappropriately dressed.” He was driving a red, older model, four-door car with a damaged rear passenger window, according to witness reports. Once the students walked past the vehicle, the man drove away.

Upon receiving the report, Skaha Lake Middle School administration contacted RCMP, who are now investigating the incident.

The school encourages families to speak with their children about safety on their commute to and from school. Students are also encouraged to walk home in pairs when possible, be aware of their surroundings when they make their way to or from school, and ensure that they communicate any concerns they may have on their commute to their school administration and parent/guardian.

RCMP encourage families to call 9-1-1 or the RCMP’s non-emergency number at 250-492-4300 to report any suspicious activity.

