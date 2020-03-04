Increased avalanche risk near Revelstoke

Avalanche Canada says skiing in the backcountry is ‘spicy out there right now’

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy overnight then snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Tomorrow: Snow ending late in the morning then cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 900 metres late in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two killed in collision, fire near Three Valley Gap

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 3 cm

Base depth: 258 cm

Season total: 942 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -9C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“We are now back into an active weather pattern with significant new snow and winds forecasted this week. It is a good time to take a step back in terrain selection, and be patient for the Hazard to decrease.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“It’s spicy out there right now. Between fresh wind slabs and a touchy persistent weak layer, human triggered avalanches are likely. Keep in mind it’s not always the first rider who triggers the slab. Avalanche danger will be HIGH in the alpine if new snow depths exceed 20 cm.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“It’s spicy out there right now. Between fresh wind slabs and a touchy persistent weak layer, human triggered avalanches are likely. Keep in mind it’s not always the first rider who triggers the slab.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Ava

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Light at the end of the tunnel; wildlife group looking to reunite ‘Peli’ the pelican with flock

Just Posted

Increased avalanche risk near Revelstoke

Avalanche Canada says skiing in the backcountry is ‘spicy out there right now’

110 years ago the mountain fell down on Rogers Pass

The avalanche of 1910 is still Canada’s worst avalanche disaster

Revelstoke nordic skier competes at Nordic Junior World Championship

It was the first time Elizabeth Elliot has competed at Worlds

Paddling through life

Pehowich is a mother, business owner, basketball coach and paddleboarder

Get out and dance this weekend in Revelstoke

Events on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

Kelowna Chiefs thump North Okanagan Knights to take commanding series lead

KIJHL: Chiefs score 6-1 playoff win Tuesday in Armstrong; lead best-of-seven divisional semi 3-1

Light at the end of the tunnel; wildlife group looking to reunite ‘Peli’ the pelican with flock

The endangered bird was injured by a fishing hook in an Okanagan lake, abandoned by flock last fall

‘We are already working short’: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says

Block watch helps North Okanagan residents fight crime

Crime prevention groups help reduce property crime

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Earlier departures, later arrivals coming for South Okanagan airport

Starting in May the Air Canada Jazz service between Penticton and Vancouver will change

Body armour, weapons and illicit drugs seized in police raid on Kelowna home

Ten people were taken into custody after RCMP search property Feb. 28

Most Read