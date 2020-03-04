Increased avalanche risk near Revelstoke

Avalanche Canada says skiing in the backcountry is ‘spicy out there right now’

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy overnight then snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Tomorrow: Snow ending late in the morning then cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 900 metres late in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two killed in collision, fire near Three Valley Gap

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 3 cm

Base depth: 258 cm

Season total: 942 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -9C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“We are now back into an active weather pattern with significant new snow and winds forecasted this week. It is a good time to take a step back in terrain selection, and be patient for the Hazard to decrease.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“It’s spicy out there right now. Between fresh wind slabs and a touchy persistent weak layer, human triggered avalanches are likely. Keep in mind it’s not always the first rider who triggers the slab. Avalanche danger will be HIGH in the alpine if new snow depths exceed 20 cm.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“It’s spicy out there right now. Between fresh wind slabs and a touchy persistent weak layer, human triggered avalanches are likely. Keep in mind it’s not always the first rider who triggers the slab.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

