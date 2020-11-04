Increased capacity at new North Okanagan COVID-19 testing centre

Vernon Health Centre takes over testing, which will increase the number of daily tests

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

More COVID-19 tests are being made possible thanks to a new dedicated testing centre in Vernon.

The Vernon Health Centre (1440-14th Ave.) is the new site established by Interior Health.

Testing moved from the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre to the new dedicated testing centre Nov. 2.

”The testing centre will increase the daily number of tests being performed and allow the UPCC to focus on of same-day primary care services,” Interior Health said. “Although the majority of COVID-19 testing will occur at the new testing centre, the UPCC will perform some tests in special circumstances and retain the ability to absorb volume during periods of surging demand.”

Online booking for COVID-19 tests is available at most testing centres in the Interior region. Testing is available for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been sent for testing by a physician, nurse practitioner or public health. The online booking button can be found on the main www.interiorhealth.ca page.

While IH encourages people to book COVID-19 tests online, an IH Pandemic Support Line is also available at 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The support line can assist people to set up an appointment.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

fever

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

loss of sense of taste or smell

other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

BCCDC recommends that you limit your social group to five – 10 people outside of your household members. Getting together outside, with lots of space between you, is the safest way to visit with people outside of your social group.

