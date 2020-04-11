‘Incredibly disheartening’ say Kelowna paramedics after vehicle broken into, equipment stolen

“Someone stealing from one of our emergency response vehicles at a time like this is hard to take.”

Kelowna paramedics are pleading to the public for information after medical equipment was stolen from one of their vehicles last night.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) explained that the equipment taken is very specialized, used by an Advanced Life Support Paramedic, supplies they say make a difference during treatment of a critical patient.

“It’s no secret, but during this pandemic it’s putting a real strain on our supplies, medical supplies and PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies,” said BCEHS Central Okanagan District Manager, Michael Boyarski. “And so paramedics are being very vigilent to conserve, safe-guard, try to protect our equipment.

“This break-in is incredibly disheartening. We need everything we’ve got to do our work.”

In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 11, some time between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., one of Kelowna’s BCEHS support vehicles, parked outside BC Ambulance station 341 in Rutland, was broken into. The thief entered the vehicle through a side window on the canopy of the truck.

Some equipment was rummaged through, but the equipment stolen was a very large, backpack-style medical kit.

Kelowna Advanced Life Support Paramedic, Karl Konneke, pictured with the advanced life support backpack, which was stolen from a BCEHS vehicle early Saturday (April 11) morning. (Photo – BCEHS)

“Most of this equipment is very specialized, it has no real value to the public,” explained Boyarski. “But for an advanced life support paramedic, this equipment can make a difference when treating a critical patient.”

This is the first time a Kelowna BCEHS vehicle has been broken into in this fashion, explained the district manager.

In times like these, he says their crews are encouraged by the support from the public.

“There’s no question that working on the frontlines of a health crisis is going to take its toll on us, but we are heartened when we see signs of gratitude hung in people’s windows, when people wave at us, when we hear cheering every night at 7 o’clock – these are the things that keep us going,” he said.

“But someone stealing from one of our emergency response vehicles at a time like this is hard to take, especially stealing specialized equipment that’s needed for our most critical patients.”

If you find this specialized backpack, contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

READ MORE: Second inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan Correctional Centre

@KelownaCapNews
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario
Next story
Okanagan Spirits donates 20K hand sanitizer bottles, more on the way

Just Posted

COVID-19: More trail closures near Revelstoke

The province is urging people to stay home this weekend

From logs to learning

Linn Allain has worked her way up the job ladder at mill to the sought after position of sawyer

Free Revelstoke workshop for entrepreneurs mental health during pandemic

The online class is scheduled for April 20

4 inmates at Okanagan Correctional Centre granted early release due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

COVID-19: Dairy association wants Okanagan-Shuswap milk supply to flow smoothly

Changes to consumer demand from pandemic have left thousands of litres of B.C. milk being dumped

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Okanagan Spirits donates 20K hand sanitizer bottles, more on the way

The distillery’s ‘Harness Your Superhero’ campaign offers a chance for the public to help

‘Incredibly disheartening’ say Kelowna paramedics after vehicle broken into, equipment stolen

“Someone stealing from one of our emergency response vehicles at a time like this is hard to take.”

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

B.C. custody case highlights uncharted territory for split parents amid COVID-19

She’s a nurse, he operates a demolition company and both just want to keep their young son safe

Falkland Stampede postponed due to COVID-19

The annual stampede attended by thousands each year is now scheduled for late August

Most Read