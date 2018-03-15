Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

A three-member independent panel will review the impact of hydraulic fracking in B.C., the province announced Thursday.

The panel will be made up of SFU hydrology professor Diana M. Allen, UBC rock mechanics and rock engineering professor Erik Eberhardt, and geological engineer Amanda Bustin.

The trio will look at any connections between fracking and earthquakes, how the process affects water quality and supply, and if it produces excess methane.

They will consult with academics, industry associations, northeast B.C. communities, Treaty 8 First Nations and environmental groups.

“We know British Columbians have questions about hydraulic fracturing,” said Energy Minister Michelle Mungall. “It’s our job to make sure that natural gas operations continue to meet world-class standards and best practices for environmental protection.”

Results of the review are expected by the end of the year.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues
Next story
Limited visibility on the highways

Just Posted

Elizabeth Elliott skates to podium finish at ski nationals

Elliott finishes third in the pursuit, while Beth Granstrom finishes fourth

Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Limited visibility is causing travel concerns for B.C. Interior Highways and local airports

Limited visibility on the highways

DriveBC is reporting fog on both Highways 1 and 23

Needles killer frightened many in our town: BC author

Roy Bugera disrupted life in a quiet Vancouver Island village before moving to Arrow Lakes

Revelstoke Grizzlies to fight for playoff life in Game 7

Puck drop for final game of series 7 p.m. at the Forum

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Firefighters, nurses top list of most respected professions in Canada: poll

From emergency respondents to architects, Canadians have varying levels of positivity towards jobs

RCMP, teachers take action after spike in bullying at B.C. high school

RCMP and school safety experts have been called into Princeton Secondary School

Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team fined for unrelated fraud

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea

Former B.C. pastor, wife plead not guilty to sexual assault charges

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson plead not guilty, facing charges of sexual assault, threats

B.C. gang members, The Greeks, lose conviction appeals

Trio of organization known as The Greeks unsuccessfully appeal murder convictions

US, France, Germany blame Russia for UK nerve agent attack

The leaders said the use of a chemical weapon is “an assault on U.K. sovereignty” and “a breach of international law.”

Trump says he made up facts about trade deficit in meeting with Trudeau

Trump told a fundraiser that after Trudeau told him the U.S. does not have a trade deficit with Canada, he replied, “Wrong, Justin, you do.

Most Read