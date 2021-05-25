Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan has begun with a return of indoor restaurant dining for up to six people, and indoor home gatherings for up to five people or one additional household.

Tuesday (May 25) begins the first of four stages of lifting public health restrictions, and further stages depend on coronavirus infection rates and hospitalizations remaining stable. Rules for indoor dining and fitness have returned to what they were before the “circuit breaker” restrictions took effect at the end of March, with dining and liquor service until 10 p.m. If coronavirus infection rates continue to fall and vaccination rates to rise, that would extend to midnight as early as June 15.

“The circuit breaker restrictions that we put in place six weeks ago have done what they were supposed to do,” said Premier John Horgan, adding that bookings are now accepted for recreational trips, as long as they are within the three regions of the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the B.C. Interior.

RELATED: 50 people expected for B.C. sports events this summer

RELATED: Here’s who you can see, and where, as B.C. reopens

Travel between those regions remains restricted to essential trips until mid-June, and after that people should check for local travel advisories before planning a trip.

The earliest point where mask and social distance rules could be relaxed is in phase three, in early July, based on B.C. reaching 70 per cent vaccination of eligible people. That would allow nightclubs and casinos to reopen with capacity restrictions, and a return to normal for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings. Early July could also see the end of the longest provincial emergency declaration in B.C. history, since March of 2020.

Phase two also allows for outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people and the same limits for seating-controlled theatres and banquet halls. Regional travel restrictions may also be removed as soon as June 15 if infection rates remain stable or continue to decline.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said step one is possible because B.C. has reached 60 per cent of first-dose vaccination for the adult population. The biggest surge of infections has subsided since it peaked in March, as the province-wide vaccination program has opened up to all adults.

“As we have seen all along in this pandemic, people in B.C. stepped up,” Henry said, both with following physical distance and mask requirements, and registering and receiving vaccine appointments.

The fourth step is scheduled for as early at Sept. 7, as schools and colleges return to in-class teaching. It would include increased capacity for larger gatherings such as weddings and religious services, and removal of limits on indoor and outdoor sports spectators.

“Maybe we’ll even get to watch the Canucks this fall,” Henry said. “Maybe they’ll have a good season.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island
Next story
Keremeos and BC Wildfire battle marathon six-hour blaze on Victoria Day

Just Posted

Biking in the Revelstoke area. (Liam Harrap-Revelstoke Review)
Show local trails some love on June 5, BC Trails Day

Revelstoke Cycling Association hosting events to celebrate the day

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Susan McCormick has written other books including The Fog Ladies cozy murder mystery series and Granny Can’t Remember Me, a lighthearted picture book about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. (Contributed)
U.S. author dubs main character Revelstoke

The Antidote by Susan McCormick was released this May

Aza Nabuko, known around Revelstoke as Aza Deschamps, has her debut album Indigo coming out on June 4. She will also be performing live as part of the Blue Light Sessions virtual concerts that day. (Contributed)
Aza Nabuko’s debut album and virtual, live show coming up on June 4

‘I’m here and I think I know who I am now’

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: ‘E’ is the most common letter used in English vocabulary

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

A fire that started in an unused storage shed burned through plastic barrels and two decommisioned trucks on Victoria Day in Cawston. (Facebook)
Keremeos and BC Wildfire battle marathon six-hour blaze on Victoria Day

The fire started in an unused storage shed before being fanned by high winds

Kamloops lawyer is province’s newest provincial court judge

Lorianna Bennett will begin her new job on June 7

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chilliwack metal sculptor Kevin Stone has been commissioned to construct a larger than life Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture that will be put on display for all of Penticton to see. (Kevin Stone/Instagram)
Penticton to become home to a larger-than-life Tyrannosaurus rex

Renowned B.C. metal artist Kevin Stone has been hired to bring his work to Penticton

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested at Port Renfrew camp on Monday, May 24

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP recovered a pair of stolen bikes at a 24th Avenue home in April, and were able to return the wheels to the rightful owners. (RCMP photo)
Bikes, rifle, ammunition among stolen items recovered by Okanagan RCMP

Police executed search warrant in early April at home in Vernon; man in custody

Most Read