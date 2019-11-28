Infamous Black Press ‘Satan’ ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

A screenshot from the Nov.27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Ooops we did it again.

A now-infamous ad that appeared in the Nov. 21 edition of The Comox Valley Record promoting the Comox Valley Christmas Parade, and more specifically, “Pictures with Satan” (Santa typo), has gone viral and is now making the rounds on late-night television.

On the Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

“A newspaper in Canada ran a Christmas ad this week and misspelled Santa’s name as Satan,” he said.

“Weird, that’s so weird. ‘The same thing happened to me at Starbucks’, said Kellyanne Conway,” he joked, as a red Starbucks cup with Satan written on it flashed on the screen, in reference to the White House counselor.

(The reference starts at the 48-second mark in the video below).

In the Nov. 25 edition of the New York Post, a story referred to the ad as “… the typo from hell.”

It’s not the first time a page of the paper has been the talk of comedy shows.

An Aug. 19, 2011 Record story with the headline: “Rain biggest factor in flooding” was picked up by then-Tonight Show host Jay Leno as part of his Headlines segment which highlighted silly headlines, embarrassing typos and tasteless ads from newspapers all over the world.

And while our goal at The Record is to cover the news, not make the news, like our editorial pointed out, everyone in the Comox Valley and beyond now knows about our upcoming Christmas parade.


