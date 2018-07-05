Inferno on the Coquihalla

A semi truck has caught on fire, closing one lane of traffic on the Coquihalla.

One lane of traffic on the Coquihalla Highway has been closed while fire crews deal with a semi on fire.

The burning truck is one kilometre south of Exit 315, Helmer Road, according to DriveBC. A lane closure is in effect and people in a Facebook group dedicated to the route are continuing to post dramatic photos of the inferno while noting that traffic is moving along.

