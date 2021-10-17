Penticton Search and Rescue's trucks and side-by-sides were used to rescue an injured cyclist near the oven rocks in Naramata Saturday. (Submitted)

Injured cyclist rescued from KVR Trail in Penticton

This was Penticton Search and Rescue’s second call on Saturday

Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR) had another busy Saturday with two separate rescues.

PENSAR had to evacuate an injured cyclist on the KVR trail Saturday evening, marking the second task of the day.

The first rescue of the day came in at 2 p.m. PENSAR was called by paramedics to come help rescue an injured man in the Kaleden area.

Then just before 6 p.m., Penticton Search and Rescue were called a second time, to locate and evacuate an injured female cyclist on the KVR Trail.

Using a SAR locate-dispatch program, the team was able to pinpoint the woman on the KVR trail near the rock ovens, said PENSAR manager Randy Brown.

A total of 11 personnel were dispatched using three rescue trucks and two side-by-sides to bring her to Chute Lake Road where she was transferred to awaiting ambulance crews. The injuries were non life threatening, said Brown.

Last week, PENSAR had to use its helicopter to rescue an injured climber off Skaha Bluffs.

READ MORE: Injured woman heli-rescued off popular Penticton climbing mountain

Search and Rescue

Previous story
VIDEO: NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
Next story
IH CEO rejects Penticton’s request to restore funding to Pathways

Just Posted

Men at a construction camp at mile 46.5 of the Big Bend Highway in the 1930s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2259)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 14

The Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society’s new sign. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society erects new sign thanks to members of community

Vehicle driving in the rain. (file photo)
UPDATED: Highway 1 open after vehicle collision west of Revelstoke

Cardboard buildings created for the Cardboard Smash Down. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
‘How fun is it to smash?’: Monster movies come to life at Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre