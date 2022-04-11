Injured hiker rescued from trail in Kelowna

UPDATE: 4:48 p.m.
A hiker was rescued off of Dilworth Mountain just before 5 p.m.
The man was taken to hospital after injuring his knee while on a trail.
________
Emergency crews are assembling for a technical rescue of a hiker on Dilworth Mountain.
The hiker reportedly has an injured knee and is trapped on a trail just off Selkirk Drive.
The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. on Monday.
Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.