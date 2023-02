An injured snowmobiler was rescued near Golden on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Golden and District Search and Rescue were called out to help a person with an upper arm injury sustained in a snowmobile crash.

Two search and rescue members were able to walk to the patient, however, they were not able to extract them from the area. Alpine Helicopters was called in to airlift the patient from the area south of Golden and transfer them to hospital.

