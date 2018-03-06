Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

The national inquiry looking into the saga of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is formally asking for two more years to finish its work.

The commissioners say they have asked Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to the end of 2020.

RELATED: B.C. not meeting women’s rights as established by UN: report card

The inquiry was originally scheduled to wrap up by December 2018, but chief commissioner Marion Buller has long warned that she believes more time would be necessary.

The federal government established the inquiry in late 2015 to examine the evidence behind a disproportionately high number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada, and to give family members a chance to have their stories heard.

RELATED: ‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

The commission says in a statement it has so far heard from more than 760 witnesses during nearly 250 public, in-camera and community hearings held across the country.

It says an extension would also allow it to commission original research on the criminal justice system and systems of colonial violence.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowmobiler dies near Lumby
Next story
Another plea to find missing Sun Peaks man

Just Posted

Strange Shuswap Lake ice circles prompt questions

A Tappen resident stopped to take photos, wonders about interesting patterns on the ice

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Revised Kovach Park Skatepark design unveiled

New Line Skateparks presents a refined design that’s not too big and not too small – it’s just right

Revelstoke sports in brief

Action on the slopes, the ice and the court

Via please come back

When Via Rail service to Revelstoke ended in the 90s, a mock funeral was held

Touring Mount Macpherson Ski Area

Revelstoke Nordic athletes give the Review an exclusive look at the classic course for BC Midget Championships

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

BCHL Today: Are power plays down in the BCHL playoffs?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Digging up history on Princeton businesses

Do you have pictures, information or memories?

Most Read