Chris Mazurkewich, president and CEO of Interior Health will retire in October. —Image: Capital News files

Interior Health CEO to retire in October

Chris Mazurkewich will step down after three years leading IH

Interior Health president and CEO Chris Mazurkewich says he will retire in the fall.

Mazurkewich has provided the IH board of directors with his letter of resignation, saying he plans to retire at the end of October.

“It has been an honour to work in health care alongside the physicians and staff who provide care to our patients, clients, and residents,” said Mazurkewich.

“Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of meeting countless individuals who make incredible contributions to the delivery of health care every day. I want to extend my gratitude to each of you – thank you.”

Mazurkewich was appointed president and CEO of Interior Health in October 2015. Prior to that he was executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Alberta Health Services for four years, overseeing the clinical operations of the Alberta health service delivery system, including over 100 hospital, residential, community care, and support service programs.

From 2002-2009, Mazurkewich was IH’s chief operating officer in charge of strategic and corporate services.

“Chris Mazurkewich has spent nearly three decades working to build a strong, sustainable health system in British Columbia,” said board chairman Doug Cochrane. “Under his leadership as CEO, Interior Health has implemented services that make health care more accessible in rural areas, services that support people living with mental illness, and services that meet the needs of our increasingly older population.”

Cochrane cited Mazurkewich’s dedication to fostering relationships with aboriginal leaders and communities across IH, as well as partnerships and innovations that will carry the health authority forward.

But it has not been all clear sailing under Mazurkewich at IH.

Last month an internal survey of more than 500 management staff across the health region offered widespread negative reviews of the leadership of the health authority under Mazurkewich. That lead to him to saying he had been “humbled” by the criticism.

The IH board says it is proceeding with the recruitment of a new president and CEO and will retain an executive recruiting firm to undertake an international search for a replacement.

