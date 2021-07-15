Interior Health COVID-19 case count highest in B.C.

Wednesday marked fourth straight day that the region’s numbers were the highest

COVID-19 case counts are the highest in the Interior Health (IH) for the fourth straight day.

Daily pandemic updates show that the local health authority repeatedly has the newest cases in the province.

There were 16 new cases reported Wednesday, July 14, compared to 11 in the Fraser Health region, 10 in Vancouver Coastal Health, two in Northern Health and one in Island Health.

IH had 13 new cases Tuesday, July 13, compared to 10 in Fraser Health and five in the Vancouver Coastal Health.

Three-day reporting from the weekend saw 42 new cases in IH (July 9-11), compared to 38 each in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions.

Reports on July 9 saw 19 new IH cases, with 14 in Vancouver and eight in the Fraser region.

“The majority of these cases have acquired COVID-19 from a private household or social gathering,” Interior Health told Black Press.

July 8, was the last reporting date where IH numbers weren’t the highest in B.C.: 19 compared to 21 in Fraser Health.

“The recent numbers underline how important it is to get immunized so that people can protect themselves and their communities. We have seen how successful getting vaccinated is with the dramatic drop in cases across B.C. as our immunization rate increased,” the health authority said.

“Most of the COVID-19 cases recently reported in Interior Health have been amongst our unvaccinated populations.”

With that in mind, IH is expanding its immunization program, including allowing people to drop-in for first doses at any of the clinics.

“We continue to work with our community partners and municipalities to explore additional ways to reach people in their communities.”

A vaxathon clinic takes place at Kelowna Secondary School, Sunday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

