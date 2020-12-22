t

Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna retirement home

Four staff members and six residents have tested positive for COVID-19

Interior Health (IH) has declared an outbreak at a West Kelowna retirement home.

IH said four staff members and six residents at Heritage Retirement Residence have tested positive for COVID-19. All individuals in close contact with them are in self-isolation and are now monitoring for symptoms.

IH and the residence’s operator Verve Senior Living will continue to monitor the situation as they continue to implement additional infection control and preventive measures. This includes:

  • Monitoring all residents for COVID-19 symptoms and continuing with testing on those who show symptoms
  • Enhanced cleaning in the facility and COVID-19 visitor policies

Verve Senior Living has also put a temporary stop to all visits across the residence as an added precaution.

