COVID-19 testing kits. (File photo)

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Interior Health is expanding its testing protocols in line with the provincial health authority and recommendations from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The health authority will now be testing anybody with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild they may be.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold. They include:

  • fever
  • chills
  • cough
  • shortness of breath
  • sore throat
  • painful swallowing
  • stuffy or runny nose
  • loss of sense of smell
  • headache
  • muscle aches
  • fatigue
  • loss of appetite

While testing has expanded, IH reiterates that not everyone needs a test and COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.

A total of 14 assessment centres exist across the region: 100 Mile House, Salmon Arm, Williams Lake, Nelson, Trail, Cranbrook, Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Revelstoke, Sparwood, Grand Forks, and Golden.

Testing at these centres is by appointment. Anyone who needs a test should call their primary care provider or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre directly to arrange a test.

More information, including contact information for each of the centres and how to obtain test results, is available at interiorhealth.ca/news/testing-information.

READ MORE: Day of Mourning to be held virtually

READ MORE: ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Researchers scramble to inform doctors of COVID-19 risk to LGBTQ

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s LUNA and Street Fest postponed due to COVID-19

Arts council is looking at another date for LUNA

One lane closed, power line down on Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke

DriveBC said an assessment is in progress

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Snow forecast for Interior B.C. highways

Up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall in some areas

Revelstoke Review takes gold at provincial newspaper awards

The newspaper was one of the most nominated in the province

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

Okanagan physio’s registration cancelled

Stephen Witvoet of Vernon is facing sentencing on nine counts of sexual assault

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Spark Joy: Happy projects for your quaran-time

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on Black Press Media

Shuswap mask maker allegedly scammed by person claiming to be with Interior Health

Resident says person who took homemade masks tried to sell them online

Infant killed in fatal crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

Okanagan art gallery creates online connection

Latest in UBCO lecture series with Andreas Rutkauskas

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

Most Read