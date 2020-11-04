Interior Health increases Kelowna COVID-19 testing capacity

The testing centre has been moved to a location on Ethel Street

Interior Health (IH) has moved its Kelowna COVID-19 testing centre to a dedicated location, increasing its testing capacity.

Effective today (Nov. 4), testing will move from the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre to 2180 Ethel Street.

The new testing centre will increase the number of tests being performed, according to the health authority. You can book a test online at Interiorhealth.ca.

READ MORE: Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

READ MORE: B.C. adds another 299 cases of COVID-19, three deaths

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

BCCDC recommends that you limit your social group to five – 10 people outside of your household members. Getting together outside, with lots of space between you, is the safest way to visit with people outside of your social group.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus