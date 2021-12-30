Interior Health increasing COVID-19 testing in Revelstoke

Regional health authorities offer advice on when to get tested

Interior Health is ramping up testing for COVID-19 in Revelstoke amidst a spike in cases in the community.

This week in Revelstoke, an average of 60 tests per day are being administered to residents.

Interior Health says in order to ensure those who need testing can get an appointment, testing is not recommended for individuals with no symptoms or very mild symptoms, and to only take action if they worsen.

From Dec. 19 to 25, Interior Health administered more than 230 tests in Revelstoke, an average of about 33 tests per day.

This number is significantly higher than the 13 daily tests they typically averaged in Revelstoke in mid-December when requests for testing increased.

“We would like to acknowledge the incredible efforts of our testing team in Revelstoke who have gone above and beyond to support local testing efforts, including making testing available on Christmas Day,” Interior Health said in a statement.

The regional health authority is still in the process of allocating rapid tests to the community based on provincial criteria.

Information on when to get tested is available on the BCCDC website at www.bccdc.ca.

