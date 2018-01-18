Interior Health chief executive officer Chris Mazurkewich. (Photo contributed)

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Senior management across Interior Health don’t appear to be happy campers right now.

An internal survey of more than 500 management staff across the health region offered widespread negative reviews of the leadership under IH chief executive officer Chris Mazurkewich.

An internal memo from Mazurkewich responding to the survey results was leaked to a Kelowna media outlet Thursday, causing IH to release a statement from Mal Griffin, IH vice-president human resources, about the online engagement review of the internal leadership culture.

“All responses were honest and thoughtful and showed the extent to which our employees value a healthy work environment,” said Griffin.

“It’s important to acknowledge that there were some contributions that were difficult for the CEO and members of the senior executive to hear.”

Griffin said the survey responses are deeply valued and have been heard, resulting in a second followup survey to be done in January to generate input about how to improve the workplace culture.

“Interior Health is committed to a healthy culture because it creates an environment to provide the best possible care to our patients, clients and residents. As a result, we are moving forward with continued online engagement with those same leaders, where together, we can identify opportunities to solidify a positive workplace culture,” Griffin continued.

In his memo, Mazurkewich acknowledged the survey responses of 558 managers who oversee the IH’s 20,000 workforce across the Southern Interior, with the top 20 ranked comments containing zero positive comments.

He indicated the response left him humbled, but also reiterated the importance the chief executive officer and health board play in creating a positive work culture within the health authority.

The next meeting of the Interior Health board, when this topic could come up for further discussion, is Feb. 6 at the health authority headquarters in Kelowna.

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Arson suspect heads to court
Next story
Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

Just Posted

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Glimpses of the Past

From cattle straying into the mountains in 1893 to eastern access to the city talks in 1968

The Revelstoke Railway Museum charts a new course

Laura Young is the Revelstoke Railway Museum’s new executive director

UPDATE: Head on collision closes Trans-Canada west of Revelstoke

Two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 1 forcing the closure of the road, no detour is available

Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association held their annual course in Revelstoke last week

Dog handlers from all across B.C. spent the week in Revelstoke and trained up at the resort

Video: Bulky bobcat goes for a stroll

Bob Lindley shared a video of a sneaky bobcat strolling through his yard in Vernon.

Can U.S. border guards search your phone? Yes, and here’s how

Secretary of homeland security explains a new policy that let’s border guards check phones

‘Beautiful writer’ Nancy Richler dies of cancer in Vancouver hospital

Montreal-born author spent most of her adult life in B.C. as a fiction writer and novelist

B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

EDITORIAL: With harassment allegations, students deserve better at UBCO

The lack of communication with students isn’t good enough for the Kelowna campus

Physical altercation turns to online threats in Celista

Police were called to a Shuswap ice rink after a group of men physically fought each other

A busy month for police in Chase

From stolen vehicles to a hit and run, RCMP had their hands full in January

Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

Most Read