Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

Interior Health identified 80 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to BC Centre for Disease control.

Data released on Monday (March 8), shows health officials found 33 new cases on Friday, 28 on Saturday and 19 on Sunday.

The new cases bring the region’s total case count to 7,634, of which 353 remain active. A total of 108 people in Interior Health have died due to complications from the virus.

Twelve people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus, six in intensive care.

Across the region, 7,173 people, around 94 per cent of total identified cases, have recovered from the virus.

Interior Health offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 12 cases: 10 residents and two staff.

Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has three cases: two patients and one staff. That’s one new patient case since the outbreak was announced on Saturday.

The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.

Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.

Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

