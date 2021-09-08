Interior Health puts a cork in Half Corked Marathon in Oliver

The run through the vines of Oliver and Osoyoos was scheduled for this weekend

Participants hoping to sip, savour and run this weekend at the Half Corked Marathon in Oliver will have to wait until next year to get their fill.

“After receiving approval of the Half Corked Marathon COVID Safety Plan from the Interior Health Authority on Aug. 25th, a second communication this week advised that the event is not permitted to take place citing the ‘COVID transmission risks of people travelling and socializing, outside of when the event itself is occurring’,” stated Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

“While this will no doubt be disappointing news to many involved in this year’s event, including race participants, partner wineries and event sponsors, the new directive is driven by ever-evolving circumstances in the region and heightened safety concerns for the community and visitors.⁠”

All registered participants for the 2021 Half Corked Marathon will have their tickets deferred to 2022. Next year, two Half Corked Marathons will take place, one from April 22 to 24 and the other from September 9 to 11. Registered 2021 participants will have the benefit of being able to choose which option works best for them.

Celebrating 14 years in 2022, the Half Corked Marathon weaves runners along an 18 km route dotted with winery tasting stations and the opportunity to meet the region’s colourful characters and winemakers. Many runners come in elaborate costumes ready for a weekend of fun. ⁠

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country hosted a virtual and transitioned Half Corked in 2020 due to the pandemic, offering videos with chefs and virtual wine tasting as well as a timed mini-wine tasting event with goodies bags for participants.

All major events in Penticton were cancelled recently including the Iron Man, Granfondo and Penticton Dragonboat Festival.

