COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).

Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Interior Health (IH) announced 12 additional cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644. 57 of those cases are active and those individuals are now in isolation, with two people in the hospital and an individual in intensive care unit.

There are now five cases of COVID-19 from the outbreak at École de L’Anse-au-sable. IH announced two additional members of the school community tested positive for the virus, which increased the cases.

Approximately 160 people have been directed to self-isolate for 14 days.

Today, the provincial case count broke its record of new cases. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 274 new COVID-19 cases across the province, shattering the single-day record set just Wednesday.

There is now a total of 12,331 cases since the pandemic began, with 1,920 currently active.

The outbreak at École de L’Anse-au-sable is B.C.’s first and though it may cause people to worry, Henry said social gatherings are what led to the majority of the province’s new cases. Many of the cases are tied to weddings, funerals and other live events.

READ: B.C. shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 cases; most linked to gatherings

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Most Read