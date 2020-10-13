A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez

Interior Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend

Thirty cases remain active; one person is in the hospital

Interior Health is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving long weekend, bringing the region’s total case-count to 582 since the pandemic began.

Thirty cases remain active and one person is currently hospitalized with the virus.

Seven cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna.

Across the province, health officials recorded 549 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths over the weekend.

In her Tuesday, Oct. 13 update, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 170 cases from Friday to Saturday, 159 cases from Saturday to Sunday, 119 cases from Sunday to Monday and 101 cases from Monday to Tuesday. None of the five deaths over the weekend were in long-term care, and they bring B.C.’s death toll to 250.

Active cases jumped by 70 over the long weekend to 1,476. There are currently 77 people in hospital, with 24 in ICU. There are about 3,600 people under public health monitoring. The province recorded four new health-care outbreaks, while two others were declared over, bringing the total to 17 in long-term care and three in acute care. There have been 10,734 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

-With files from Katya Slepian

READ MORE: B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Coronavirus

