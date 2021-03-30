Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

(File photo)

Health officials are reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health (IH) Tuesday (March 30).

This comes after the health authority announced 156 new cases Monday recorded over the weekend.

A total of 8,481 people have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began in the Interior Health region.

Of those cases, 7,888 people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases in the region is now up to 481.

Currently, 17 people are hospitalized with the virus, six of whom are intensive care.

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the region’s death toll at 114.

No update was provided Tuesday on the two ongoing outbreaks in Kelowna at Cottonwoods Care Centre, long-term care home and Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B.

As of Monday, Cottonwoods had 27 cases: 24 residents and three staff. Meanwhile, Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B had 10 cases: five patients and five staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

The province announced several new health orders Monday, including the suspension of indoor dining, fitness and religious services. Tuesday, the province announced 840 new cases.

For more on COVID-19 in the Interior and across the province, visit the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 dashboard.

