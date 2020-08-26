Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Interior Health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 26, bringing the total case count since the pandemic began to 429.

Currently, 20 cases are active and on isolation across the region and hospital admissions remain at zero.

Within the health authority, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26, an increase of one since Monday, Aug. 24. Five are still active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver remains at seven cases — all among staff members.

Across the province, health officials reported 62 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the number of total confirmed cases in B.C. to 5,304, of which 896 are active. There have been 203 deaths so far due to COVID-19.

There are currently 21 people in B.C. hospitals, seven of whom are in ICU.

