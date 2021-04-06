Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)

Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

Interior Health reported another sharp rise in COVID-19 numbers and a pair of ongoing outbreaks at two Okanagan hospitals on Tuesday, April 6.

The BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 information dashboard for the Interior Health region shows 106 new cases today, for a total of 678 active cases.

A total of 8,992 cases have been reported in the Interior Health region since the pandemic began over a year ago.

Kelowna General Hospital has two separate outbreaks in progress. One on on Unit 4E involves one patient and one staff member and the other on Unit 5B has a total of 10 cases; five patients and five staff. Two deaths have been connected with the Unit 5B outbreak.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s level 3 surgical unit has 13 cases: nine patients and four staff members. One death is connected with the outbreak. The Interior Health notice states that Vernon’s hospital remains safe for people to visit for appointments or emergency care. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing are not being required after visits to the hospital.


Coronavirus

