Interior Health says death at Vernon hospital wasn’t due to COVID

After reporting a death due to COVID-19 at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Interior Health now says the death was not associated with the virus.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the hospital on Monday, Aug. 28. There are now a total of 16 cases, five among staff and 11 among patients, an Interior Health spokesperson said in an email Friday.

However, the death that was reported on Wednesday was erroneously reported as being caused by COVID-19, the spokesperson confirmed.

“More information and review is needed to determine if the death was attributed to an outbreak or from other reasons. These reviews can take some time to complete, which is one of the reasons why the numbers can change a bit over time,” said medical health officer Stephane Trepanier.

The outbreak is in the 2 East and 2 West wings of the hospital.

Control measures are in place, including enhanced cleaning and disinfection, strengthening the use of personal protective equipment and allowing essential visitors only, Interior Health said in an email Wednesday.

Brendan Shykora

CoronavirusCOVID-19HospitalsVernon