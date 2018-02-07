Interior Highways to be blasted by snow

About 30 to 50 centimetres expected on Rogers Pass Thursday

Winter isn’t letting go just yet.

Environment Canada has released a series of highway warnings for the Central Interior, with the most significant being issued for the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

“A Pacific frontal system will continue to give heavy snow to the central interior and the Columbia regions today and tonight,” reads an alert from Environment Canada. “Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 centimetres are expected by Thursday. The snow will ease by Thursday night as the system moves southward and weakens.”

Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, is also set to get hit by snow with about 15 centimetres expected to fall by Thursday.

The national weather agency recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

