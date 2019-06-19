According to the race series’ website, the Revelstoke venue is its most technical. (Facebook)

International bike race comes to Revelstoke

More than 250 riders took part last weekend

The North American Enduro Series, which is an international bike race made its Canadian debut in Revelstoke last weekend with the Norco Canadian Enduro Series.

More than 250 riders took to the trails tackling six stages, 51 km and 2,600m of elevation over two days. The event was the second round of the series out of three. The first round was held in Arkansas.

Every rider who entered the race also became a member of the Revelstoke Cycling Association, which raised more than $10,400 for the club.

In a news release, Ted Morton, Director of the Norco Canadian Enduro Series, said “Revelstoke, B.C. hols a special place in my heart. Ever since I stepped foot here, I know it was a special place. To be able to host the first ever EWS North American stop outside of a bike park is truly special.”

He furthered, “I think everyone would agree that this weekend was likely one of the most technically and physically demanding enduro races in the world.”

The final round will be held in the U.S. on Sept. 15, but the location has yet to to be released.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna man charged with sexual assault of a minor appears in court

Just Posted

International bike race comes to Revelstoke

More than 250 riders took part last weekend

Council approves second hotel at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke City Council has approved the development permit for a second hotel… Continue reading

Liam’s lowdown: Where is Revelstoke heading?

There is almost every kind of drive-through. From banking and booze to… Continue reading

Former CAO of Revelstoke hired by Osoyoos

Allan Chabot resigned earlier this month after serving as CAO from 2015

Revelstoke Community Calendar for June 19

Organic Pest & Disease Management talk June 20, 5 p.m. Terra Firma… Continue reading

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Kelowna man charged with sexual assault of a minor appears in court

His preliminary trial began Wednesday

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Car fire sparks grass fire in popular Okanagan park

Vehicle catches fire in Cougar Canyon parking lot; two occupants get out safely

It’s that time again! Property tax deadlines are nearing

Kelowna homeowners need to have their payments in by July 2.

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP defends dedication to constituents

LETTER: Mel Arnold says he is open and accessible

Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

Most Read