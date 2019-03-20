Pexels

International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Tasty treats can be purchased around Kelowna, March 20

Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, who doesn’t love the taste of a macaron.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, for every macaron purchased from the Kelowna General Hospital lobby, 20 per cent will be donated to the KGH Foundation.

Hosted by Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate, the event runs until 3 p.m., according to the company’s Facebook event.

READ MORE: French cuisine at Kelowna’s Bouchons Bistro

As part of Jour du Macaron, or International Macaron Day, the tasty treats can also be purchased from Alchemy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or from Urban Fare between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

READ MORE: How to do an Okanagan wedding for $10,000

READ MORE: Celebrate Macaron Day in Kelowna

READ MORE: For the love of macarons and a great cause


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada slips in ranks while Finland tops global happiness report
Next story
‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Just Posted

Revelstoke will soon issue tender for Farwell Splash Park

The splash park should open this summer

Nova Scotia DJs playing Revelstoke Thursday night

Pineo & Loeb with Inc. Line is playing the Last Drop

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Revelstoke roads and weather

Planned avalanche control on Highway 1

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

VIDEO: Sunny skies in the forecast makes for a great start to spring

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain by Friday evening in the Okanagan Valley

Detective dog, from Nelson, joins fight to combat invasive mussels

K9 Major will be on the road starting this month, hunting for quagga and zebra mussels

No cause yet for grassfire near Kamloops

Fire was about 1.8 hectares in size

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Case made for free tampon dispeners in schools

Advocate says access, anonymity key to providing less stressful experience for female students

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Most Read