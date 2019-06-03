Intoxicated man wanders into Okanagan home

The Kelowna man startled a woman in her home on June 1 about 12:30 a.m.

A Peachland woman who attempted to cool down her home by leaving her door ajar, had more than the breeze blow in over the weekend.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey on June 1, an intoxicated man walked into the woman’s home on 5th Street in Peachland about 12:30 a.m.

The man allegedly claimed a friend invited him to the residence and he demanded to stay. However the woman’s husband was able to push the unknown man out of the house and call police.

O’Donaghey said police discovered the man wandering down the highway, at times stepping into the travel portion of the roadway.

“The Kelowna man in his 30’s, was taken into police custody without incident for causing a disturbance and public intoxication,” stated O’Donaghey.

He was held in police custody overnight and later released when sober and able to properly care for himself.

